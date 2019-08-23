Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.90 N/A -1.46 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 165.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.