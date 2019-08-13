Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.95 N/A -1.46 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 15.50 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 144.05% at a $18.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 72.3% respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.