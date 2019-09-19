Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 20.32 N/A -1.46 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.01 N/A -3.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 55.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.