Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparison side by side

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 20.32 N/A -1.46 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 55.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 3.1%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.