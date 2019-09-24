Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 18.62 N/A -1.46 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, and a 69.73% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 310.23% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.