Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparing side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 8 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 22,023,809.52% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 86,983,154.67% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 66.70% upside potential. Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 234.76%. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 59.8% respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.