Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bicycle Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bicycle Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

The competitors have a potential upside of 136.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s peers.

Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.