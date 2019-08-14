Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.68 N/A -1.46 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.75 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 170.58% and an $18.67 consensus price target. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average price target of $5.08, with potential upside of 79.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.