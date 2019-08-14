Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.95 N/A -1.46 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 144.05% and an $18.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,258.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.