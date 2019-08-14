Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.95
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.49
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 144.05% and an $18.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,258.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Heat Biologics Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.