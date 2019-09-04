Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.30 N/A -1.46 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, and a 156.81% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.