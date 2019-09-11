Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 15.86 N/A -1.46 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 108.14% and an $18.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 4.8%. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.