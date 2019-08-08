Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.22 N/A -1.46 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 15.44 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, and a 152.30% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.