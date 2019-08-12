Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.87
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|68.82
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
Liquidity
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, and a 142.78% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.