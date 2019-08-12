Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.87 N/A -1.46 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 68.82 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, and a 142.78% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.