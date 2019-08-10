Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.87
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 142.78%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 21.3%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
