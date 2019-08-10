Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.87 N/A -1.46 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 142.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 21.3%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.