Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|20,739,910.31%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,245,777.94%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 73.19% at a $18.67 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
