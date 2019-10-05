Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,739,910.31% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,245,777.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 73.19% at a $18.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.