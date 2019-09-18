Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|20.32
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3
|18.56
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 55.58% and an $18.67 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
