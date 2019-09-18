Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 20.32 N/A -1.46 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.56 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 55.58% and an $18.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.