Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 150.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 9.1%. Insiders held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.