Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Contrasting side by side

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.94 N/A -1.46 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.89 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 164.82% upside potential and an average target price of $18.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $167.5 average target price and a 41.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.