Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Valuation Rose While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Trimmed by $758,400 Its Holding; Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 3.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.67 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 562,863 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,472 shares to 69,174 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 298,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,267 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).