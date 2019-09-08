Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Valuation Rose While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised Stake; Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.03M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 684,651 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $324.90 million for 22.95 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.