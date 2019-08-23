Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Value Rose While Manikay Partners Has Lowered Stake; Cubist Systematic Strategies Position in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Trimmed by $1.16 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 988,202 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 71.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 166,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 66,538 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 232,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20,947 shares to 25,082 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 98,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).