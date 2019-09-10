Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Position; Nine Masts Capital LTD Holding in Jd Com (Call) (JD) Has Upped by $480,000 as Stock Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 543,623 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 6.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).