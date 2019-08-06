Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Manikay Partners Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 225,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 265,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 491,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 374,113 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 1.60M shares traded or 42.86% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Kosmos Energy Q2 earnings – Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refiners strive to keep running through tropical storm – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Australian Appellate Court Rules in Cameco’s Favor – Investing News Network” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.25 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 31,792 shares to 313,360 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 53,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).