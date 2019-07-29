Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Lowered Position; Overbrook Management Has Increased Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $350,231 as Stock Price Rose

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 6,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,534 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 21,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 1.29 million shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct)

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Grid Plc by 7,864 shares to 37,598 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).