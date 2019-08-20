Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position Increased by State Street Corp; Third Avenue Management Has Upped Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Position by $4.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 174,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 160,376 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Revenue Passenger Miles Up 7.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA); 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

State Street Corp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 273.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 22,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 30,181 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 765,462 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 12,592 shares to 821,047 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 70,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,618 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 41,194 shares to 120,872 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 25,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).