Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position Held by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp; As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Whittier Trust Co Upped Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 790,896 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 72,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.55 million shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,301 shares to 199,318 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

