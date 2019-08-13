Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding Boosted by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp; Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Price Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Trimmed Its Stake

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 907,727 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 1.45 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES PLAN TO CONVERT FROM A PARTNERSHIP TO A CORPORATION, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 13/03/2018 – KKR’S COGNITA SCHOOLS IS SAID TO BE VALUED AT GBP2B IN SALE; 15/05/2018 – Rising Nation State Cyber Attacks from…Lebanon and the Netherlands? Optiv Security Cyber-Intelligence Report Reveals State of; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Global funds set their eyes on Pepe Jeans India – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER IS SAID TO HIRE EX-QBE TREASURER PAUL BYRNE: AFR; 09/04/2018 – FS Investments and KKR Close Transaction, Creating Largest BDC Platform; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO BUY BMC FROM GROUP LED BY BAIN, GOLDEN GATE CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms KKR ‘A’ Rtg; New Debt Rated ‘A’

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $362.31M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Prtn Ltd has 2.50 million shares for 5.02% of their portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.34% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walnut Private Equity Prns Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 6.73% or 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Lc reported 6,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex accumulated 0.15% or 21,345 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

