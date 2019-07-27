Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Raised Its Position by $22.24 Million as Stock Declined; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised by $717,600 Its Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 701,793 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 646,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 1.26 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

