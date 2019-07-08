Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 743,206 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 143,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.39M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 286,504 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 3.93 million shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $125.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,884 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

