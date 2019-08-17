Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $22.24 Million; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position by $65.87 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 1.23M shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89M shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Still Says A Trade Agreement Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Houston crude prices slide as new pipelines add supplies – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Group: Surfing On The Iron Ore Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Permian crude shipments start on new Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines Can’t Seem To Shine – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Gives Update on MAX 737 Grounding, HA, LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il accumulated 96,302 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company owns 8,011 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 530 shares. Verity Asset Management owns 0.37% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,953 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 35,000 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 585,528 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 102,994 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 10,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 16,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 298,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 28,804 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).