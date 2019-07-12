Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Position by $4.27 Million; Eminence Capital LP Cut Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $86.10 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 46.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 755,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 879,987 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 88,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 709,026 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.23 million, down from 797,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 294,700 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $520.01 million for 11.05 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean: ‘Cautious’ Thesis Intact, Despite Robust Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Travel Stocks Under Pressure – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares to 375,843 shares, valued at $42.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 21,018 shares. 62,616 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Taylor Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.63% or 21,800 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 5,904 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 0.04% or 16,558 shares. Clark Management Inc holds 442,799 shares. Daiwa Group stated it has 11,155 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cohen Klingenstein Llc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 166,632 were reported by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Highland Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.16% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 69,196 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability.