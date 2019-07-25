Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $12.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stake by $1.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 213,941 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.08 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.59 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

