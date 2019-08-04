Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $12.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Lam Research (LRCX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $5.91 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26 million shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Still Says A Trade Agreement Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

