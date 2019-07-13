Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Decreased Holding by $12.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Cabot (CBT) Shares Declined, Holder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Stake by $5.05 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 279,130 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 609,608 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 77,480 shares. Cambridge Trust Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 0.78% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 23,147 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 2.77M shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Manhattan Co holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snyder Capital Lp owns 1.12M shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 42,739 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 9,893 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,198 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.48 million for 11.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

