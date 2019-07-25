Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Cut Holding by $12.00 Million; Rk Capital Management Has Cut Its Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) Holding by $1.44 Million; Stock Price Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 959,056 shares traded or 89.22% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.03M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fin has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Whittier Trust has 39,224 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 588,040 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,632 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 199,605 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 11,039 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 37,095 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 4,178 are owned by World Asset Mngmt. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.03% or 290,862 shares. Cleararc Inc owns 1,667 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 20,556 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0.01% stake.

