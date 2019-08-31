Bhp Group LTD Sponsored Ads (BHP) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 61,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 54,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.05M shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 20/04/2018 – BHP CONFIRMS BRAZIL COURT GIVES 2-MO. EXTENSION TO REACH DEAL; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 428,016 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 4,416 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parthenon Ltd Llc has 868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allen Operations Limited Co holds 6.2% or 64,056 shares. 3,957 are owned by Horizon Limited Liability. 731,517 are owned by Tcw Gp. Natl Asset stated it has 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,888 are held by Hilltop Hldgs. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 5.00M shares. 14,557 are held by Charter. 1,580 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Cadinha & Llc holds 1.97% or 42,643 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,105 shares to 27,215 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).