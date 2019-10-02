Bhp Group LTD (Call) (BHP) Shareholder Walleye Trading Lifted Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $24.93 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 366,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.03M, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 189,345 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (Call) (BHP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.30 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE FOR OLYMPIC DAM COPPER CUT TO 135K TONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cwh Mgmt holds 1.45% or 52,205 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 21,222 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 10,958 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cbre Clarion reported 174,064 shares stake. Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 4,778 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 21.59 million shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Macquarie Group holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.35M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 26,665 shares. Contravisory Investment Incorporated owns 2.31% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 87,425 shares. Bp Plc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 19,205 shares to 184,053 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 54,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,727 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (Call) (NYSE:BR) by 7,200 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) (NYSE:AMX) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV).