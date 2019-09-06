Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Valuation Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Holding; Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (GPC) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 3,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 4,057 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 7,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 434,151 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 1.38 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $207.23M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO) by 12,417 shares to 298,087 shares, valued at $14.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 49,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt.