Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $3.09 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Has Decreased by $589,680 Its Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $379.98. About 294,313 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1728.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 53,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 56,385 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 3,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 197,813 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR ENERGY COAL; 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,300 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP Group: The Bigger They Are, The Harder They Fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP urges investors to nix resolution against coal lobby groups – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Mining.com published: “SolGold’s projects safe after Ecuador courts rejects mining referendum – MINING.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bullish Case For BP Plc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,367 were accumulated by Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Welch Grp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 255,854 shares. First State Bank has 0.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,750 are held by Grace White Ny. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Management Corporation has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 16,172 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Janney Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2,565 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,524 shares. Garde Cap holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,957 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mendel Money has 4.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Investment Advsr Lc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,164 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 2,328 shares stake. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 786 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 408 shares to 20,403 shares, valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.