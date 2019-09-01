Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding; Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Position as Stock Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,677 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 14,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 9,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 167,015 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 176,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 2.05M shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS DATA ROOMS FOR SHALE ASSET SALES ARE NOW OPEN; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – BHP SAYS POTASH UNIT COULD HAVE WORLD’S LOWEST-COST OUTPUT; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 17,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.32% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,990 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Associated Banc owns 1.21% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 117,228 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 50 shares. 1.45M were reported by Franklin Resources. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank & has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 313,111 shares. Advisor has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,170 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 9,117 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.36 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. U S Investors Incorporated holds 2,067 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Confluence Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,498 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 5,429 shares to 20,705 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).