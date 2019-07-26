Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Position by $7.10 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Increased by $23.11 Billion Its Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 1.42 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company's stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.26B market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 33.37 million shares traded or 147.91% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tel & Tel by 50 shares to 12,587 shares, valued at $394.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 28,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NYSE:NTP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirador Ptnrs Lp holds 34,845 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 238,265 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 13,865 shares. Fiera Capital Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,653 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 636,397 shares. 10,889 were reported by Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. First American State Bank has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,027 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Inc has 0.95% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 515,626 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 118,233 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.26% or 27,750 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 5,844 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Company invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 689,487 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 456,240 shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $113.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

