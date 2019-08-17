Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $683,910; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its T (TMUS) Holding by $582,084; Share Value Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.28M shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3rd-quarter iron ore output up 8 pct, cuts forecast; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,688 shares to 165,578 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 132,284 shares. 2,648 are held by Smithfield Trust Co. 94,440 are owned by Stifel. Amg National Bancshares accumulated 20,782 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation holds 75 shares. The California-based Personal Advsrs Corp has invested 0.4% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sigma Planning accumulated 0.03% or 6,797 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 18,500 shares. Quaker Investments stated it has 12.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 14,005 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Trust Communications has 2,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 300 shares. Alpine Associate Management Inc stated it has 305,896 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.