Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding Upped by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc; Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Position by $629,160

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 33,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 350,317 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 317,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 1.45M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BHP Exec: Shale has Limited Shelf Life — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.20 million shares traded or 67.47% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 120,870 shares to 186,235 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,646 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

