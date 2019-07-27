Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $13.94 Million; Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake as Stock Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 4.21 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CBI HAS NOT CONTACTED CO. ON MATTER; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.86M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks

