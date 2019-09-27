Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wade G W & Trimmed Holding by $9.65 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 55,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 68,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.91. About 1.61 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 18,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 67,587 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 86,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 682,321 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS SECURED OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 10% OF SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22,494 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,145 are held by Tradewinds Cap Management Llc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 348,128 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 11,940 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 14,169 shares. Smith Moore & Company has 7,622 shares. Coastline Trust owns 10,735 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.29% or 639,914 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Duff & Phelps Invest Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Middleton And Inc Ma holds 0.09% or 3,249 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 12,049 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 45,500 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. 373,493 were accumulated by Nuance Investments Ltd Com.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 18,593 shares to 549,061 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 90,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).