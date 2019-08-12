Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Lowered Holding by $683,910 as Stock Price Rose; As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Ra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $49.98 lastly. It is down 11.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS CO. WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW DUAL STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS TRUMP TARIFFS BLACK DAY FOR WORLD, BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 114,188 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc invested in 0.04% or 16,200 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc has 234,898 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 14,777 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Cheyne Cap Mgmt (Uk) Llp accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 19,315 shares. 38,500 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dafna Ltd Liability holds 1.75% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 498,415 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 47,453 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 31,037 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Lp holds 700,000 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,771 shares to 96,121 shares, valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).