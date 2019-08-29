Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Cut Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Position in Hcp (HCP) Boosted by $1.78 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 57,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 788,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67 million, up from 730,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 352,000 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 289,266 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp accumulated 7,000 shares. Adelante Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.85% or 1.86 million shares. Highland Mngmt Lp has 0.21% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 110,000 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lpl Ltd Co reported 80,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 94,593 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 134,391 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust Commerce reported 0.05% stake. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 13,416 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). American National Insur Comm Tx holds 0.06% or 35,140 shares. Monetary Incorporated reported 200 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 158,135 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fred Alger reported 36,000 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,769 shares to 136,264 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,257 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vic Keller Joins Optym Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP – Stock Price Keeps Shooting Up As The Giant Keeps Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP to invest $283M in Ruby gas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.