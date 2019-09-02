BHP Group (BHP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 54 2.71 N/A 3.32 16.56 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.97 N/A 0.05 29.41

In table 1 we can see BHP Group and Sierra Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sierra Metals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BHP Group. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BHP Group’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sierra Metals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BHP Group and Sierra Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BHP Group and Sierra Metals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 0%. About 5.4% of BHP Group’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year BHP Group had bullish trend while Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sierra Metals Inc.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.