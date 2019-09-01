BHP Group (BHP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 54 2.77 N/A 3.32 16.56 Ciner Resources LP 21 0.59 N/A 2.59 6.53

Table 1 highlights BHP Group and Ciner Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ciner Resources LP has lower revenue and earnings than BHP Group. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BHP Group has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ciner Resources LP, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means BHP Group’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ciner Resources LP’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

BHP Group has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BHP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of BHP Group shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98%

For the past year BHP Group has 18.63% stronger performance while Ciner Resources LP has -20.98% weaker performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 10 factors Ciner Resources LP.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.