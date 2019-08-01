BHP Group (BHP) Reaches $53.91 After 5.00% Down Move; ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Icon had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 21. UBS upgraded ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. See ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $148 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

The stock of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 792,762 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 26/04/2018 – Chile copper mine Escondida says no early wage agreement reached; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 13/05/2018 – Rothschild unearths Newcastle coal investor for BHP; 08/05/2018 – Chile copper output up 18.9 pct in first quarter 2018 -Cochilco; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 08/03/2018 – BHP SAYS POTASH UNIT COULD HAVE WORLD’S LOWEST-COST OUTPUTThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $139.54 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $51.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHP worth $6.98 billion less.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 24.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.

